AJ Bell platform assets drop amid adverse market conditions

The FTSE All-Share index fell 6% in the three months to June, while the MSCI World index fell 9%.

Platform business flows climbed to £1.6bn, down from £2.1bn this time last year. Customer numbers increased by 14,120, closing the quarter at 417,503, up 18% on last year and 4% on the previous quarter.

Advised customers were up 16% for the year to June 2022, and 3% over the quarter, while direct-to-consumer customers were up 20% over the year and 4% over last quarter.

Assets at AJ Bell Investments climbed 9% to £2.5bn in the three months, marking a 25% increase compared to the year prior, following the integration of investment application Dodl.

Net inflows totalled £271m, broadly in line with inflows at the same period last year.

Net outflows increased for its non-platform offering, totalling £1.7bn, up from £300m in 2021. The firm said this was caused by the final £1.7bn outflow as a result of the closure of its institutional stockbroking business.

CEO Andy Bell said: "The advised market has remained resilient in the face of current market headwinds and the strength of our proposition helped to deliver net inflows of £900m.

"We have recently reduced several charges on our advised platform, AJ Bell Investcentre, utilising our scale to further increase the value that advisers can offer to their clients. Overall, our business continues to perform well and our long-term growth prospects remain strong.

"The continued development of our customer propositions, together with our highly competitive pricing and strong customer service, means we are well positioned to continue growing the business and increasing our market share."