Oxford sustainable finance hub launches to scale climate innovation

clock • 1 min read
Will drive partnerships between academia and financial entities.
Image:

Will drive partnerships between academia and financial entities.

A sustainable finance lab has been launched at the University of Oxford to drive researcher collaboration with financial institutions on climate.

The Lab, of which the FCA is a founding partner, aims to drive partnerships between academia and financial entities, supervisory authorities, central banks, government departments and civil society organisations to scale climate finance and innovation.

"Without urgent action from across the financial system, we will not be able to achieve Net Zero, reduce our climate fragility, or rehabilitate the natural world," said Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group and founder of the Lab.

"The OSF Lab will be a safe space to conceive, test, and scale urgently needed innovations in sustainable finance, where we will bring together world-class research with innovative practice," he added.

Industry Voice: Climate Investing in 2022 - Morningstar's Bumper Report

The Lab will encourage interaction between different parts of the financial system and look to break down barriers between them, encouraging a space for the global community to align investment with global environmental sustainability.

"I am delighted the FCA's ESG division will be joining the Sustainable Finance Lab," said Sacha Sadan director of ESG at the FCA. "We are looking forward to collaborating with ESG practitioners and with researchers to drive forward productive partnerships.

"In a fast-moving and challenging space, positive ESG outcomes will depend on sharing experiences and providing mutual support. This partnership is a great opportunity to contribute and collaborate to the advancement of knowledge in the ESG space, and we are so pleased to participate as a founding member," he added.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Polar Technology Trust results: High cash levels as assets fall £300m

Advisers curb inflation protection research

More on ESG

The disclosure report is structured around the four pillars of the TCFD recommendations: governance; strategy; risk management and metrics.
ESG

'We need to strengthen our analysis': FCA inaugural climate disclosure report

Targets 90% Scope 3 reduction

Tom Higgins
Tom Higgins
clock 20 July 2022 • 3 min read
The firm reported that no financial services companies within the FTSE 100 report ethnicity pay gap data
Diversity

ShareAction launches campaign for industry to disclose ethnicity pay gap

Targeting FTSE 100 firms

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 19 July 2022 • 2 min read
ETFs attracted more assets than its open-ended counterpart, with inflows climbing to $1.8bn.
ESG

WisdomTree: Thematic fund flows slow in H1 2022

Thematic funds hold $276bn AUM

Georgie Lee
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ruffer cuts equities to all-time lows as 'financial repression' settles in

18 July 2022 • 3 min read
02

Brexit 'Big Bang' set to spark Bank of England conflict - reports

18 July 2022 • 1 min read
03

Chrysalis contagion: Analysts warn PE trusts' perception may suffer

19 July 2022 • 6 min read
04

Schroders takes minority stake in blockchain asset manager

19 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust shares stories of social impact

14 July 2022 • 10 min read
06

Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

15 July 2022 • 4 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot