Oxford sustainable finance hub launches to scale climate innovation

The Lab, of which the FCA is a founding partner, aims to drive partnerships between academia and financial entities, supervisory authorities, central banks, government departments and civil society organisations to scale climate finance and innovation.

"Without urgent action from across the financial system, we will not be able to achieve Net Zero, reduce our climate fragility, or rehabilitate the natural world," said Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group and founder of the Lab.

"The OSF Lab will be a safe space to conceive, test, and scale urgently needed innovations in sustainable finance, where we will bring together world-class research with innovative practice," he added.

The Lab will encourage interaction between different parts of the financial system and look to break down barriers between them, encouraging a space for the global community to align investment with global environmental sustainability.

"I am delighted the FCA's ESG division will be joining the Sustainable Finance Lab," said Sacha Sadan director of ESG at the FCA. "We are looking forward to collaborating with ESG practitioners and with researchers to drive forward productive partnerships.

"In a fast-moving and challenging space, positive ESG outcomes will depend on sharing experiences and providing mutual support. This partnership is a great opportunity to contribute and collaborate to the advancement of knowledge in the ESG space, and we are so pleased to participate as a founding member," he added.