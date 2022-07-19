interactive investor boosts fixed income research and content coverage

"Bonds are more complicated and less exciting than equities, but they should not be written off," said Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at ii.

The investment platform will release editorial content, podcast episodes, infographics and detailed analysis on bonds and money market funds to guide investors across the corporate and government landscape.

interactive investor will also release entry level content, including a beginner's guide to bond funds, which will cover risk levels amongst other things.

"The world has changed. On expectation of more aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks around the world, the bond markets are experiencing a sell off which shows no sign of slowing," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at ii.

"There looks to be more economic pain on the horizon, and ii wants to make sure private investors have all the tools in their arsenal to help them weather the turbulence. Bonds can be complicated, and while our research will be broad, we continue to believe that they are often best accessed through professionally managed funds."

Pictet's Mawby: Bond market volatility 'isn't going away'

Sam Benstead, deputy collectives editor at ii, said: "Bond investors are worriers - they want to make sure that they get paid back when they buy the debt of companies or governments and that their income is not destroyed by inflation.

"On the other hand, stock investors concentrate on the ‘upside' - predicting how much a company could grow in the future. This means that the bond market is hypersensitive to changes in the economic outlook. And boy is it worried at the moment."

Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at ii, added that now is not the time to write off bonds, even in the current challenging environment for the asset class.

"As with any investment, ultimately it will depend on the investor, but we have seen that over the long-term the diversification benefits of holding bonds alongside equities has helped cushion investors from sharp stock market falls."