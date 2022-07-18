Martin Currie hires GAM's Reiko Mito as Hideo Shiozumi steps back

Mito joins the fund house from GAM Investments, where she worked as investment director and co-manager of the Japan Equity and GAM Star Japan Leaders funds.

Prior to joining GAM in 2011, Mito held roles with Atlantic Investment Management, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Bank of Japan.

Franklin Templeton to transition oversight of UK equity team to Martin Currie platform

Shiozumi has announced plans to retire from the industry and will step back from active fund management ahead of doing so in 2023. Over the next year, Shiozumi will remain as a senior adviser on the FTF Martin Currie Japan Equity fund.

Paul Danes, current co-manager of the Asia Long-Term Unconstrained strategy, will take over management of the fund, with Mito responsible for the research and idea generation of the fund.

Danes has worked with the Martin Currie Japan team since 2007, and the wider Asia team since 2011. He has held previous roles at Nordea Investment Funds and Deutsche Asset Management.

Both Mito and Danes will report to global head of investment strategy and oversight Michael Browne.

As of 23 September 2022, Shiozumi Asset Management will relinquish its role as sub-investment manager of the fund, with Martin Currie's new dedicated Japan Equity team taking on co-management with Templeton Asset Management.

Shiozumi's daughter Rena Sasaki, who assisted the manager with Shiozumi Asset Management, will step back from day-to-day fund management in order to pursue other interests.

Martin Currie expects to hire an additional analyst to support Danes and Mito on the fund, although the recruitment process has not yet begun.

Martin Currie boosts global long-term unconstrained team with two hires

Browne said: "We are delighted to have a dedicated in-house Japan equity capability and we are excited that, in Reiko, we have appointed a strong and experienced leader who will help us build our offering in this space.

"She brings extensive and robust experience to the firm, with 16 years of specialist investment experience in Japanese equities. Her appointment demonstrates our commitment to investing in new talent to support our long-standing ambition in this space, and I look forward to working with the new Japan equity team."

Mito added: "I am delighted to join Martin Currie, a well-known and respected brand with a strong track record in active equities. I am excited to work with the team to expand our Japanese equity capabilities while leading the idea generation and research for the fund."