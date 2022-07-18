abdrn converts three funds to Article 8

The Scottish investment house is converting its Asia Pacific Equity fund, to be renamed the Asia Pacific Sustainable Equity fund, alongside its North American Smaller Companies and Global Innovation Equity funds.

The move follows conversions of 24 SICAV equity and fixed income funds to Article 8 in April. It will result in a broader screening process and remove poorly rated ESG companies from each investment universe. The funds will include specific ESG targets and aim for lower carbon intensity than their benchmarks.

Devan Kaloo, global head of public markets at abrdn, said: "We are pleased to continue the evolution of our sustainable investment products as we expand our range in line with client demand. The sustainable investment range applies a positive tilt to strong or improving sustainability factors, offering investors further opportunities to invest in a more sustainable world."

abrdn global of head of private equity departs

Abrdn recently merged its UK and European equity teams which led to five people leaving the business. A dozen of its staff took voluntary redundancy from its real assets division last week, as it moved to prioritise real estate and its wider real assets offering.

Pruksa Iamthongthong, senior investment director at abrdn, added: "Sustainability and climate are dominating APAC's investment landscape. Asian companies, with their technological edge amid a supportive political and economic backdrop, will be integral in steering the global agenda for change.

"Although the opacity of data around ESG in Asia has been challenging, there is a growing appreciation among corporates of the value that ESG policies can bring, especially in China."