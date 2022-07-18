Square Mile: Nearly all asset managers have made RI a strategic priority

90% of respondents do not think responsible investment contributes to financial returns.

According to a survey of 59 asset managers over the course of March and April 2022, funds are still developing their responsible investment proposition.

Just 15.5% of participants felt they had completed their RI offering, though 82.8% expected this process to be finalised by the end of 2025.

The study also revealed that the most widespread external initiative asset managers had subscribed to was the UN PRI, with 98.3% of groups being signatories.

This was followed by the Investment Association (84.7%), the Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (76.3%), Climate Action 100+ (64.4%) and the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiatives (64.4%).

Over half (52.5%) of respondents viewed responsible investment as a risk management tool, while 50.8% recognised its importance in meeting new client needs. Just under half, or 49.2%, believed RI to be fundamental to achieving financial outcomes, while nearly 90% said they believed RI contributes to financial returns.

"We strongly believe that Responsible Investment is a journey - not only for fund groups, but also advisers and their clients," said Steve Kenny, Square Mile's chief distribution officer.

"This is a rapidly evolving area of the market as fund groups refine their investment propositions, articulate their particular approach, and enhance their reporting to demonstrate the benefits they are delivering in terms of returns, to the environment and society alike."

Kenny said that it is "encouraging" that all companies surveyed seem to be marching in the same direction despite some making significantly more progress than others.

"We believe that capital flows will continue to be directed towards businesses that are part of the solution to many of the problems faced by the environment and society and those fund groups who fail to embrace responsible investment will fall behind their peers," he added.

More than two thirds of survey participants said they offered an annual stewardship report outlining RI goals and efforts towards behaving more responsibly as a corporate citizen.

A fund's annual impact or sustainability reports were made available to clients by 59.3% of the funds. However, far fewer offer either internal or external metrics on their funds on a quarterly basis, at 39% and 33.9% respectively.