Sanlam Wealth to rebrand as atomos

‘Indivisible’ in ancient Greek

Sanlam Wealth UK has revealed it new name – atomos – year with a new brand proposition and visual identity to be officially launched later this year.

The new name means "indivisible" in ancient Greek, and was chosen to was chosen to represent "a strong internal culture of collaboration, inclusivity and diverse perspectives," the firm said.

This rebrand comes on the heels of Sanlam Wealth UK's acquisition by Oaktree Capital Management for £140m, which was completed in the first quarter of this year.

In February this year, the firm announced changes to its leadership team with the exit of Sanlam's CEO Penny Lovell and new appointments including Haig Bathgate as head of investments, Niral Parekh as chief operating officer and Christopher Kraft as chief commercial officer - led by Jonathan Polin as CEO.

More recently, the executive committee was joined by Emma Browning as assurance director, the firm said.  

Polin said: "We are delighted to announce our new name, which we feel truly reflects the business we are. The opportunity to forge a new identity and set clear aspirations for our culture and client service is the first vital step which differentiates us from an industry that has become homogenised.

"atomos will offer clients a service that is bold and forward-looking while maintaining the personalised bedrock that wealth management is built on."

atomos aims to be the first truly digitally-enabled, hybrid wealth business in the UK, offering a new digital platform for clients to use as their own financial hub, with all their financial information in one place, the firm said.

