Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

While the identities of those departing cannot yet be revealed, the firm shared what the remaining team members would be focused on.

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

The core European business will be led by Veronica Gallo-Alvarez; core UK by Cameron Murray; direct Asia by Paul Lee; living will be led by Marc Pamin, who takes on the division in a newly-created role; industrial logistics will be managed by the recently-acquired Tritax team; indirect real assets will be led by Svitlana Gubriy; infrastructure by Dominic Helmsley and Gershon Cohen; and real assets capital and structuring will be led by Tom Stenhouse.

Head of investment strategy for real estate Anne Breen will become deputy head of real estate, retaining her existing responsibilities, while James Dunne will take on the role of head of operational real estate.

Oli Lord has been appointed head of UK transactions.

A spokesperson for abrdn said: "Real estate and the broader real assets business is a strategic priority for abrdn, and we are evolving to ensure we continue to offer the best investment capabilities and products for our clients.

"As a result of these changes, we can confirm that 12 people will voluntarily leave the business, we would like to thank all for their contribution to the business and wish them success for the future."