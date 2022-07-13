EY: ESG at 'make or break' moment

Growing allegations

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
The report, ‘The emerging sustainability information ecosystem’, said ESG investing is “facing existential questions”
Image:

The report, ‘The emerging sustainability information ecosystem’, said ESG investing is “facing existential questions”

A report from EY and Oxford Analytica released today (14 July), outlines five areas of ESG reporting that needs to be addressed to bring it up to speed with financial reporting, as they warn that growing allegations of greenwashing are at risk of eroding credibility.

The report, The emerging sustainability information ecosystem, said ESG investing is "facing existential questions" about standardisation, regulation and purpose. These challenges are being "compounded" due to rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.

It also highlighted that while there are "increasing connections" between financial reporting and ESG reporting, there remain significant challenges with the latter.

"The additional voices and perspectives that shape the ESG ecosystem, including civil society and people in employment…calls for greater engagement among these groups," a press release stated.

SIF 2022: Consumers do not trust industry 'marking own ESG homework'

Katie Kummer, EY global deputy vice chair - public policy, explained the challenges facing ESG "are a product of its infancy".

"The sustainability ecosystem is just more than 20 years old, and so still in its maturing stage compared to the financial reporting ecosystem," she said. "It is essential that we work together to build a system that is globally consistent, trusted, responsive and where everyone has a voice."

SIF 2022: Jonathon Porritt warns of 'massive amount of greenwashing'

The five key points to be addressed according to the two organisations are:

  1. Transparency over ESG ratings
  2. Uses of sustainability information
  3. Independent assurance alongside enhanced reporting standards and rigor, similar to financial reporting
  4. Agreed sustainable finance taxonomies
  5. Lower barrier of entry for those from emerging economies

Steve Varley, global vice chair - sustainability at EY, said "ESG is facing a make-or-break moment and requires a whole system approach to addressing these issues".

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

What the fallout from Russia's invasion means for the cyberspace

RSMR: The end of speculation?

More on ESG

SIF 2022: Key takeaways from Ninety One's Deirdre Cooper and Matt Evans
ESG

SIF 2022: Key takeaways from Ninety One's Deirdre Cooper and Matt Evans

Event in London on 11-12 July

Investment Week
clock 14 July 2022 • 1 min read
Jonathon Porritt, environmentalist, broadcaster and writer, spoke with Investment Week acting editor James Baxter-Derrington on The Edit
Multimedia

SIF 2022: Stop the greenwashing and get on with it

Interview highlights

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 July 2022 • 1 min read
Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the Financial Conduct Authority, spoke with Investment Week acting editor James Baxter-Derrington on The Edit
Multimedia

SIF 2022: There is a credibility issue in green finance

Interview highlights

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

13 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

13 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

08 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

08 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot