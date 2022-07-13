EY: ESG at 'make or break' moment

The report, The emerging sustainability information ecosystem, said ESG investing is "facing existential questions" about standardisation, regulation and purpose. These challenges are being "compounded" due to rising inflation and the war in Ukraine.

It also highlighted that while there are "increasing connections" between financial reporting and ESG reporting, there remain significant challenges with the latter.

"The additional voices and perspectives that shape the ESG ecosystem, including civil society and people in employment…calls for greater engagement among these groups," a press release stated.

Katie Kummer, EY global deputy vice chair - public policy, explained the challenges facing ESG "are a product of its infancy".

"The sustainability ecosystem is just more than 20 years old, and so still in its maturing stage compared to the financial reporting ecosystem," she said. "It is essential that we work together to build a system that is globally consistent, trusted, responsive and where everyone has a voice."

The five key points to be addressed according to the two organisations are:

Transparency over ESG ratings Uses of sustainability information Independent assurance alongside enhanced reporting standards and rigor, similar to financial reporting Agreed sustainable finance taxonomies Lower barrier of entry for those from emerging economies

Steve Varley, global vice chair - sustainability at EY, said "ESG is facing a make-or-break moment and requires a whole system approach to addressing these issues".