Inflation set to grow demand for alternatives by up to 46% over the next year

Appetite for real estate leads the way

Only 6.4% of investors surveyed said their appetite for alternatives will decrease in the next 12 months.
Inflation, diversification and potentially higher returns are driving the growth of alternative assets, with demand set to grow by up to 46% over the next 12 months.

According to a survey by AssetTribe, over half of UK and European high net worth investors' appetite for alternatives is set to increase over the next 12 months, with only 6.4% saying it would decrease. 

AssetTribe interviewed 586 investors in the UK and EU, defined as high-net-worth individuals working with family offices, for this survey. Targeted investors were estimated to have investable assets over £250,000.

One of the key reasons for this growth was inflation, followed by an increased need to diversify portfolios as well as the potential to gain higher, potential returns.

From within the alternative asset class, real estate was the most popular asset with investors with  infrastructure and long-term asset funds second, followed by carbon net-zero funds, forestry, fine art and wine. 

AssetTribe's founder and CEO, Jeremy Davie, said: "Alternatives has been a rapidly growing asset class for institutions for the last 20 years and it is clear that high-net-worth investors want in on the act. What was more eye-opening and pleasing to see were investors considering an increasingly diverse range of alternatives, from real estate to wine and net zero funds."

The survey also showed that 39% of investors were likely to use regulated platforms to make investments, while 32% prefer a wealth manager and 29% invest directly. Additionally, 74% of respondents said that they are now more open to concepts such as tokenisation. 

It is wort nothing that the participation of UK investors in alternatives significantly lags behind their European counterparts. Nearly 90% of the European investors surveyed currently invest in the sector , versus just 35% of UK asset owners. 

