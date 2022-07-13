Treasury Committee launches inquiry into cryptoassets

MPs to investigate risks

The committee is looking at how best to investigate cryptoassets.
The Treasury Committee has launched an inquiry into cryptoassets, which will explore their role in the UK.

The inquiry is set to explore three key areas: The risks and opportunities that cryptoassets could bring to consumers, businesses and the economy, the impact of new technology on financial institutions and financial infrastructure and the regulatory response to cryptocurrencies.

A written response has been requested on a variety of areas, including on the impact of cryptocurrencies on social inclusion, the environmental costs of cryptoassets and the potential of a central bank digital currency.

Deciphering stablecoins: A financial stability risk?

The committee's focus on regulation will explore both the effectiveness of previous regulations, especially around advertising and money laundering, as well as potential future regulations around consumer protection while still allowing innovation, and whether regulators are suitably equipped to do so.

Earlier this year, the government announced a plan to tighten advertising standards on cryptoassets, after a variety of crypto advertisements were found to be ‘misleading'.

MPs are also keen to hear from experts in other countries on how governments and regulators are approaching cryptoassets.

Crypto ads breach UK guidelines over 44 times for 'misleading advertising'

Chair of the Treasury Committee Mel Stride said: "Cryptoassets have the potential to bring new and innovative changes to the UK financial system, the economy and broader society. However, there are also significant concerns around their use to launder funds, purchase illegal products, and evade international sanctions.

"In recent months, the value of most cryptoassets has fallen dramatically. As a committee, we will be investigating the opportunities and risks that crypto presents, where additional regulation may be required, and the lessons the government can learn from other countries.

"We look forward to receiving written evidence from experts and interested stakeholders on this important topic."

