Twitter sues Elon Musk to complete takeover agreement

The two parties could reach a settlement or agree a new deal at a lower price than the original $54.20 bid, although it seems Twitter may attempt to push Musk to honour his word.
The two parties could reach a settlement or agree a new deal at a lower price than the original $54.20 bid, although it seems Twitter may attempt to push Musk to honour his word.

Twitter has sued Elon Musk in an attempt to force the billionaire to complete the deal he pressed the company to agree to back in April.

The social media firm filed the lawsuit overnight, along with an application to expedite the trail date to September, arguing Musk had treated the deal as a joke.

Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn Twitter takeover

"For Musk, it would seem, Twitter, the interests of its stockholders, the transaction Musk agreed to, and the court process to enforce it all constitute an elaborate joke," the court papers read.

The two parties could reach a settlement or agree a new deal at a lower price than the original $54.20 bid, although it seems Twitter may attempt to push Musk to honour his word.

This bid was well over the odds when it was made but Twitter's share price has tumbled from $45.02, when the offer was made, to $34.06 today.

Musk put the deal on hold two months ago to the day, claiming that Twitter had not provided sufficient information regarding the number of spam accounts on the platform.

Twitter rebuked this claim, arguing it had worked overtime to provide Musk with these details.

A 'waste of dollar capital'?

"From the outset, defendants' information requests were designed to try to tank the deal," the filing read. "Musk's increasingly outlandish requests reflect not a genuine examination of Twitter's processes but a litigation-driven campaign to try to create a record of non-cooperation on Twitter's part."

This is not the first time Musk has been sued over the deal, with a group of Twitter investors filing against him on 25 May, with accusations of share price manipulation.

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

SIF 2022: 'Every single piece of data tells us we could be heading for a sixth mass extinction event'

