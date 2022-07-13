Private asset fundraises boost Gresham House AUM growth in H1

So far this year, the group has completed a £150m oversubscribed fundraise for Gresham House Energy Storage fund in May, while the group's affordable housing funds raised £80m, according to a trading update.

Gresham House Residential Secure Income raised £65m in commitments over the period, with an additional £15m equity capital raised by Residential Secure Income. The Gresham House Forestry Fund VI held a first close with institutional commitments of £75m.

The group also saw net inflows of £70m into its open-ended equity funds in the first half of the year, as well as £70m raised for the Baronsmead and Mobeus VCTs, which reached their fundraising targets in the first quarter.

Australian forestry mandate boosts Gresham House AUM

"It is pleasing to see Gresham House continuing to deliver excellent performance. Having grown AUM to £7.3bn, we are well placed to meet market expectations, and deliver against our objectives despite the macroeconomic challenges," said Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House.

"With several fundraising initiatives underway across our divisions, and a growing international presence, Gresham House is well positioned for the second half of 2022 to continue growing the business in line with our strategy."

Gresham House also completed the acquisition of the Irish commercial property asset and development management company Burlington Real Estate in March 2022 for €1.8m, which the firm said "consolidated" the existing partnership with the Gresham House Commercial Property fund.