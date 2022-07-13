Private asset fundraises boost Gresham House AUM growth in H1

Over £300m raised

clock • 1 min read
The Gresham House Forestry fund VI held a first close with institutional commitments of £75m.
Image:

The Gresham House Forestry fund VI held a first close with institutional commitments of £75m.

Gresham House has grown its assets under management by 11% to £7.3bn in the first half of the year, as it completed private asset fundraises totalling over £300m over the period.

So far this year, the group has completed a £150m oversubscribed fundraise for Gresham House Energy Storage fund in May, while the group's affordable housing funds raised £80m, according to a trading update. 

Gresham House Residential Secure Income raised £65m in commitments over the period, with an additional £15m equity capital raised by Residential Secure Income. The Gresham House Forestry Fund VI held a first close with institutional commitments of £75m. 

The group also saw net inflows of £70m into its open-ended equity funds in the first half of the year, as well as £70m raised for the Baronsmead and Mobeus VCTs, which reached their fundraising targets in the first quarter.

Australian forestry mandate boosts Gresham House AUM

"It is pleasing to see Gresham House continuing to deliver excellent performance. Having grown AUM to £7.3bn, we are well placed to meet market expectations, and deliver against our objectives despite the macroeconomic challenges," said Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House. 

"With several fundraising initiatives underway across our divisions, and a growing international presence, Gresham House is well positioned for the second half of 2022 to continue growing the business in line with our strategy."

Gresham House also completed the acquisition of the Irish commercial property asset and development management company Burlington Real Estate in March 2022 for €1.8m, which the firm said "consolidated" the existing partnership with the Gresham House Commercial Property fund. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

SIF 2022: State Street's Funk on why ESG and indexation is not a binary debate

SIF 2022: Fidelity's Salter on why engagement versus exclusion is the way forward

More on Investment Trusts

Hamish Baillie, who steps down from Ruffer at the end of July
Investment Trusts

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

Duncan MacInnes to lead trust

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 12 July 2022 • 1 min read
The Sustainable Investment Festival is being held in The Brewery in London
ESG

SIF 2022: Fidelity's Salter on why engagement versus exclusion is the way forward

'Patience is key'

Valeria Martinez
clock 11 July 2022 • 2 min read
Hortense Bioy spoke at the Sustainable Investment Festival on 11 July
ESG

SIF 2022: Article 9 fund flows hold up in 2022 unlike Article 8

Fixed income is 'underrepresented'

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 11 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Number of IPOs on London Stock Exchange plunges

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

08 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
06

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
13 Jul
United Kingdom
Award, Conference

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot