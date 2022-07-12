Henderson trust: Profit growth expected for Asia Pacific ex-Japan

The trust has published its latest Global Profit & Income Barometer, which found profits across the globe were up by 64.8% in 2021/22 to £3.9trn.

This barometer looks at companies with year ends between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022. For the vast majority of companies, that means profits either the during the 12 months to the end of Dec 2021 or during the 12 months to the end of March 2022.

The Asia Pacific ex Japan region saw slower growth of 27.6% to £1.1trn, behind the rest of the world. Analysts at the trust said this was in part due to the "negligible" impact Covid-19 had on the profit's of the region.

With the addition of last year, there are now just four years in eleven where the region has seen slower growth.

Since 2010/11, profits are up 149% compared to 101% for the rest of the world, according to the barometer.

HEFL expects profit growth next year since "earnings are very sensitive to oil and commodity prices and these have so far stayed strong, while rising interest rates are positive for banks".

Dividends rose 17% year-on-year to hit £309.2bn. The trust anticipates a slower rise for the coming year of 7.7%.

Mike Kerley, portfolio manager at HEFL, noted that China's attempts to rid Covid-19 completely "are clearly unrealistic, and are impacting the regional ecosystem that feeds China's industrial machine".

"Rapid progress to catch up on vaccination is the key to unlocking China, after which we expect to see a dash for growth," he commented. "We think there are signs this is now happening. Our preference in these conditions is for companies that sit ‘upstream' at the top of supply chains and which have better pricing power, or which have recognisable and defensible brands."

The £461.1m trust is trading on a 0.98% premium, according to Morningstar data.