SIF 2022: Fidelity's Salter on why engagement versus exclusion is the way forward

Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival this morning (11 July), Salter said the exclusionary approach to sustainable investing does not work as well as engagement, arguing that the theory that exclusion will raise the cost of capital for issuers doesn't hold to the extent that it needs to.

"Now, asset managers cannot engage into perpetuity because engagement into perpetuity is permission to hold a security forever," he said. "We need to hold ourselves to account on that engagement activity with huge amounts of data and transparency."

Taking an exclusion-orientated position will not lead to the creation of a greener front, Salter said, as the alternative could be far worse than if a company were to transition their brown assets themselves during a longer-term horizon.

"Ultimately, what our preference would not be is that an asset gets divested from a portfolio and is bought by private equity and run by somebody else. Our preference would be for that issuer to transition the asset themselves to make something brown, green, and keep people employed and invest in that transition," he said.

"If you look at who is powering the transition and energy, a significant amount of that investment in CAPEX and R&D is coming out of integrated oil and gas and so I think it is not so clear cut that if you're a natural resource extraction, you are gone from the portfolio."

Asset managers should give organisations enough time to change their behaviour, Salter said. However, Fidelity would need to see certain change begin to materialise between 12 to 18 months from the time in which that specific engagement activity kicked off.

"When we identify five KPIs that need to be improved at an issuer [...], we quantitatively measure the performance of that issuer through time, and if that issue deviates from our goals, there's going to be a price to pay for that," he said.