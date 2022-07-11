Kosava joins AJ Bell as Hughes takes on new role

Kathleen Gallagher
Alena Kosava will be head of investment research at AJ Bell
Alena Kosava will be head of investment research at AJ Bell

AJ Bell has hired Alena Kosava as head of investment research as Ryan Hughes becomes head of investment partnerships.

Kosava joins from Avellemy Investment Management where she was head of collectives. Prior to this she spent over seven years at Tilney Smith & Williamson, now Evelyn Partners, where she had roles in investment analysis and fund research.

In her role she will take responsibility for the analysis for AJ Bell's core investment solutions which include their managed portfolio service and favourite fund lists.

Kosava said: "This is an exciting opportunity to join one of the UK's largest and best-regarded investment platform businesses. AJ Bell's solutions are founded on an exceptional product offering, compelling pricing structure and strong performance.

"I am looking forward to this new chapter and to developing the proposition for our clients as the business continues to grow."

Hughes, who has been with AJ Bell since 2016 and involved in the growth of the MPS, will now focus on bespoke MPS for advised clients. Under this proposition the investment team build and manage portfolios to individual specifications.

Hughes said the model "has been growing quickly" and he is looking forward to working closely with clients.  

He added that he "will continue to work very closely with Alena and her team to ensure our portfolios keep on delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients".

