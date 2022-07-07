GQG celebrates six-year anniversary with three manager promotions

James Anders, Brian Kersmanc and Sudarshan Murthy are to become portfolio managers, split across the asset manager's four core mandates: Emerging Markets Equity, Global Equity, International Equity and US Equity.

They were all previously deputy managers across various funds, but with the promotion will now have a broader focus across entire range.

Anders worked on the GQG Global Equity and US Equity portfolios. Kersmanc worked on the International Equity strategy and Murthy on the Emerging Markets Equity fund.

In a statement from GQG it said that these moves "demonstrate the firm's continued commitment to developing our investment talent and delivering performance for our clients" and reassured clients that it would cause "minimal changes to the current investment decision making process".

Tim Carver, chief executive officer of GQG Partners, said that these promotions were "well-earned" and said it was a "privilege" to celebrate the firm's sixth anniversary.