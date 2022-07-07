The five people leaving abrdn as result of equity team merger

Small cap to remain seperate

As a result of the merger of the UK and European equity teams the five people that will be leaving the company are Kay Eyre, Jonathan Allison, Jonathan Fearon, Peter Silver and as previously reported Lesley Duncan.

Eyre is fund manager of the Standard Life European Equity Pension fund; Allison is an investment director who manages the abrdn European Sustainable equity fund; Fearon is an investment manager of European equities, running the Europe ex UK Growth equity fund and Silver is an investment analyst.

Duncan is a senior investment director and named on the UK Ethical Equity fund and the UK Sustainable and Responsible Investment Equity fund. 

Impax AUM drops 9% amid poor performance and outflows

In a statement seen by Investment Week the company said it "would like to place on record our thanks for the contribution that all have made to the success of the business over many years, and wish them well for the future.

"UK and European equities remain strategically important for abrdn, and we believe the changes outlined above will enhance our opportunity to deliver superior investment outcomes for our clients."

The company has also confirmed the changes will not affect the small cap team and UK mid-cap fund. The small-cap team will continue to sit separately from the large-cap equity team.

abrdn confirmed earlier today that it was combining its UK and European equity teams as part of a "strategic decision" to "evolve" its approach.

 

 

