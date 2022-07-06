M&G's Rhodes gears up for cheap entry points into consumer discretionary

Rhodes has been the manager of the M&G Global Dividend strategy since it was launched in July 2008.

Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference on 5 July, Rhodes said that a higher interest rate environment and the move away from growth could bring back attention to cyclical businesses.

"Because there have been so many other options in growth, there hasn't been any reason to be worried or disappointed about what those share prices might do. They've gone up and up and up and up, and so therefore, you haven't needed to take on the risk and volatility the cyclical businesses offer," he said.

After picking up Unilever and Kone at "cheap" entry points, Rhodes is expecting distressed valuations to appear in the consumer discretionary space in coming months as we enter a difficult narrative for the sector.

"The mentality we're in at the moment is waiting patiently for the entry points to arrive. That's actually the harder thing to do at the moment, sitting on our hands and not going running after Nike because it's fallen from $170 to $100," he said.

"If you look at the valuation entry point that we're looking for, it's a little bit lower than that, so we have to wait for it to come. For the names that we want to buy, it's about waiting for the valuation to hit. We've got probably a list of 10 that we're waiting for."

Following the technology sell-off earlier this year, Rhodes is finding the sector much more attractive. "If we can find good technology and growth businesses that pay good dividends, we are interested in picking them up, if we can pick them up at valuations that make sense," he said.

"There are lots of companies with really well established dividend track records, and their share prices have essentially halved or worse in about six months. Suddenly, the starting valuations you are being offered now are way more attractive than what we were seeing for the last 12 to 18 months before that."

Within tech, Rhodes is beginning to see opportunities in semiconductor producers —a type of business he considers a hunting ground for dividend payments.

"We are a believer in the narrative that gradually the world is shifting towards having to demand more of the product that these companies produce. The fact that you're starting to see that disconnect in valuation is interesting to us and we're a little bit more active there."