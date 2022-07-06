JPMAM brings in client director for £12.5bn investment trust arm

Simon Elliott joins

Elliott joins the firm after two decades at Winterflood Securities.
JP Morgan Asset Management has hired Simon Elliott as client director for its £12.5bn investment trust business, joining the firm as a managing director at the end of September this year.

Elliott will take on the new role after two decades at Winterflood Securities, where he has covered the investment trust sector since 2002 and headed the research team since 2008. 

In his new position, he will act as a senior relationship manager across a number of JPMAM managed investment trusts, while also working with the trust's boards on their strategic priorities. 

Elliott will also oversee the firm's investment trust sales team and work closely with head of investment trusts Simon Crinage, to find potential growth opportunities for JPMAM's listed investment company arm.

H1 investment company review: leaders and laggards revealed as fundraising hits £4bn

"I've always admired Simon Elliott's vision and contribution to the investment trust sector and am delighted he's joining the JPMAM team. Recruiting someone of Simon's calibre will not only ensure our investment trust offering remains leading but will also help us evolve and find further opportunities for growth," said Crinage.

Commenting on his appointment, Elliott said: "I am excited to be joining the investment trust team at JPMAM. I know the firm's stable of investment trusts extremely well, seeing it change over the last two decades to help meet the evolving needs of investors."

Guy Opperman has resigned after 1,850 days in office
Pensions minister Guy Opperman resigns

Longest-serving minister for pensions

clock 07 July 2022 • 1 min read
Artemis co-founder Derek Stuart
Artemis co-founder steps away from fund management

Henry Flockhart takes over

Georgie Lee
clock 04 July 2022 • 1 min read
Mueller joined the firm on 1 July 2022, based in Zurich.
GAM Investments poaches credit portfolio manager from J. Safra Sarasin

Roland Mueller joins

Valeria Martinez
clock 04 July 2022 • 1 min read
