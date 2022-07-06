Energy sector leads first decline in global corporate debt for eight years

The biggest shift is seen in the energy sector, with oil and gas producers cutting debt by $155bn.
Global corporate net debt fell by 1.9% to $8.15trn in 2021/22, the first decline in eight years, the Janus Henderson Corporate Debt index has revealed.

In the UK, company debts fell 10% to $521bn, bringing their share of the global pie to 6.4%, the lowest since the index's inception in 2014. 

The biggest change was in the energy sector, where oil and gas producers managed to reduce their debt by $155bn, or one-sixth year-on year as a result of skyrocketing energy prices, which also contributed to the sector's dramatic recovery. 

Janus Henderson is anticipating a further decline in debt as businesses become more cautious due to rising funding costs and a slowing economy. By this time next year, net debts will have decreased by $270bn (3.3%) on a constant-currency basis to $7.9trn.

Stock Spotlight: Shell reaps the rewards of decade-high oil prices

"Companies around the world wisely opted to bridge with borrowing the gulf which opened up global economic activity by the pandemic. These debts were intended to be temporary - and so they were, as the increased focus on reducing short-term debts over the last year proves," said Seth Meyer and Tom Ross, credit portfolio managers at Janus Henderson.

The reduction of net debt was due to a rise in operating profits, which are up by 51.4% to a record $3.36trn, fuelling a surge in cash flows for capital expenditure, record dividends, share buy-backs and debt servicing and repayment.

"Economic growth may slow or go into reverse, but companies are starting from a very profitable position so they have strong cash flow and can easily cover their interest expenses. Plus they are not excessively levered (geared) and do not have major refinancing needs, meaning they are not ‘forced' borrowers," they added. 

"This suggests that companies will weather the downturn and use cash flow to reduce borrowings further rather than face an existential challenge that might require them to turn to lenders again to see them through."

No energy company 'in their right mind' would set up in the UK now

Globally, just over half of businesses (51%) cut net borrowings, while 25% of the corporations in Janus Henderson's index have no debt at all. This group has $10 trillion in net cash, with nine companies, including Alphabet, Samsung, Apple, and Alibaba, accounting for half of it.

