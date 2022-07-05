UK answer to SFDR faces another setback as FCA consultation delayed

This is not the first time the regulation, which has been pitted at the UK’s response to SFDR, has experienced a change to its plans.

A consultation had been planned for Q2 2022, but the FCA has pushed this into autumn in order to "take account of other international policy initiatives and ensure stakeholder have time to consider these issues".

This is not the first time the regulation, which has been pitted at the UK's response to the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, has experienced a change to its plans.

In May, ministers made a last minute decision to withdraw SDR from the Financial Service and Markets Bill, where previously it had been touted to feature in the Queen's Speech.

Earlier this year, the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association had called on the FCA to carry out further work on the feasibility of single, harmonised set of sustainable investing disclosures, warning that a "lack of clarity" would lead to delays in implementation.