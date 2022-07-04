JP Morgan Global Core Real Asset down 8.9% for the year

Discount to underlying NAV

Returns before taxes finished at $24.2m.
The share price total return at JP Morgan Global Core Real Assets (JARA) was down 8.9% in the year to 28 February 2022, reflecting a discount to underlying NAV, according to its annual results published today (4 July).

Gains on investments jumped from £9.3m for the year to February 2021, to £16m in 12 months.

Total return over the period was up at £26.8m, compared to £11m the year prior, marking a 12.9% increase, while returns before taxes and costs finished at £24.2m, up from £12.3m last year.

Net asset value per share finished at 95p, compared to 87.9p in 2021. Total return per share climbed to 11.06p, up from 6.16p last year.

Total assets less liabilities increased from £183.5m in 2021, to £206.6m.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine war ripples across real assets

Chair John Scott said in a statement to shareholders: "The world has largely learnt to live with Covid-19 and its many variants, resulting in an improvement in your company's prospects and a vindication of its investment strategies.

"However, shareholders will be aware that, only four days before the end of our financial year, Russia took the fateful decision to invade its neighbour Ukraine and while the resulting war will undoubtedly cause great disruption and hardship for months and possibly years to come, your board's assessment of the strategies into which JARA invests suggests that they are proving to be remarkably resilient."

JARA's private real estate allocation performed best, with the majority of returns coming from private US real estate exposure, which added 2.9% to JARA's total return.

Tenant demand in the industrial and logistics sector contributed more than 60% of its real estate appreciation, while its private infrastructure contributed 1.5% total return, the majority of which was derived from income.

A total dividend of 4p per share was paid to shareholders of the year.

