abrdn PE Opportunities stays in positive territory but foresees 'challenging' period

According to the company's half-year report for the six months to March 2022, the trust delivered a net asset value total return of 6.8%, outperforming its FTSE All-Share index benchmark, which delivered a return of 4.7%.

The total shareholder return was 5.8% during the period, as the discount widened slightly to 27%, compared with 26.1% on 30 September 2021. Shares were trading at 520p per share at the end of March.

By comparison, the trust returned 14.9% to investors, while the benchmark stood at 18.5% in the same period of last year, with a share price total return of 38.8%

In his statement, the new chair Alan Devine said he is "mindful" that the geopolitical environment and financial markets have changed materially in 2022, and expects headwinds likely to impact corporate earnings and valuations.

"Clearly there has been a recent shift in the sentiment of public markets, with the increase in inflation, interest rate rises and the conflict in Ukraine all weighing heavily on the global economic outlook and listed equity pricing," said Devine. "These factors have also impacted upon the rating of the private equity sector as a whole."

Over the reported period, there was a divergence between privately held assets, which represent over 91% of the portfolio, with listed equities (8.5%).

While private assets held tight due to strong earnings performance and relatively stable valuation multiples, listed equities declined by an average of 22.1%.

Average earnings growth of the trust's underlying companies in the year to March was 25.7%, boosting the valuation of the existing portfolio by 8.7%. Net assets sat at £1.1bn, up from £1bn in September and £874m in March 2021.

Looking ahead, lead portfolio manager Alan Gauld foresaw a period of lower economic growth and greater uncertainty, and assumes that both private equity and the company's underlying portfolio "may not be immune".

"Against this outlook, we expect some downward pressure on the valuation of the company's portfolio in the second half of the year as the share prices of recently listed businesses experience further pressure and the downward trend we are seeing in public market valuations feeds into private valuations," he said.

"The revenue and earnings growth of the portfolio's underlying businesses have remained relatively strong to date, but we expect slowing economic growth and inflation to begin to have an impact upon the profitability of businesses as we move into the next six to 12 months."