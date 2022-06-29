Sustainable Investment Festival 2022: Less than two weeks to go!

Taking place at The Brewery on Chiswell Street in London, SIF 2022 will meet the information needs of Incisive Media's Investment Week, Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser and International Investment audiences at a time of rapid change for the industry as the sector faces a wave of new regulations and growing investor scrutiny.

Following the success of the inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival in 2021, this year's event will again bring together fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees, and scheme managers, to help them better integrate ESG into their investment portfolios and provide solutions for clients and investors who want to make a positive impact on society and the planet.

Keynote speakers at this flagship event include: Legend of news and current affairs Sir Trevor McDonald

Environmental campaigner Jonathon Porritt, co-founder of Forum for the Future, on Confronting the climate crisis emergency

Guy Opperman, minister for pensions and financial inclusion at the Department for Work and Pensions, on Walking the walk on climate change

Douglas Gurr, director at the Natural History Museum, on Considering the financial and material risk of biodiversity posed on investors

Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the FCA, on A roadmap for greening finance and what it means for investors Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar, on Understanding the ESG fund landscape

The festival will also host practical talks aimed at bringing delegates up to speed with the latest developments in areas including regulation, data, reporting, and skills, as well as sessions on how fund selectors can incorporate diversity and inclusion in the decision-making process and use data to screen managers and have more meaningful conversations.

Meanwhile, this flagship event will highlight the plethora of opportunities for investors in this important area across asset classes, including showcasing best in class sustainable investment funds and solutions.

Delegates will have the opportunity to interact with expert speakers and build their network in the sustainable investment sector, as well as share best ideas with peers.

For more information on the event, go to the Sustainable Investment Festival homepage. The full agenda can be found here. You can register here for the event and to receive full updates.