Mike Kerley appointed co-portfolio manager of Bankers Investment trust

Support Alex Crooke

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
Mike Kerley has been managing the Asia Pacific, ex Japan and China, part of the global trust since 2006
Image:

Mike Kerley has been managing the Asia Pacific, ex Japan and China, part of the global trust since 2006

Janus Henderson Investment Trusts has appointed Mike Kerley as deputy manager of the £1.5bn Bankers Investment trust.

Kerley has been managing the Asia Pacific, ex Japan and China, part of the global trust since 2006. However, he will now support the current portfolio manager, Alex Crooke, across the entire trust.

Simon Miller, chair of the trust, said in its half year report that this appointment was part of a process to capitalise on opportunities to "tighten up the way in which the company operates, communicates and attracts new investors".

Miller was appointed chair in February 2022 after Sue Inglis stepped down. He said the change has allowed the board to "reflect on the operation of the company".

The best and worst performing UK portfolios since Brexit

Crooke, co-head of equities - EMEA and Asia Pacific, has been managing the trust exclusively since 2003. Effective 24 June, Kerley will be involved in asset allocation decisions, provide additional input and expertise during the investment process, and help manage the other managers.

Kerley also co-manages the Henderson Far East Income trust, a role that he will continue to hold.

The trust is trading on a 7.8% discount, according to Morningstar figures, and it's share price is down 14.9% in one year, compared to the Global AIC sector, which is down 29%.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Jupiter's Formica to retire in October

Schroders: Why we are against Sainsbury's being forced to become Living Wage-accredited

Most read
01

The best and worst performing UK portfolios since Brexit

22 June 2022 • 4 min read
02

AssetCo continues shopping spree with acquisition of SVM Asset Management

21 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Schroders: The cost of living crisis is forcing investors to change their investment plans

21 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

Baillie Gifford's UK arm sees funds under management drop £7.2bn

22 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Green bonds - a powerful way to take climate action

23 June 2022 • 8 min read
06

Stock Spotlight: Wizz Air remains firmly grounded as sky-high fuel costs take toll

27 June 2022 • 6 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot