Mike Kerley appointed co-portfolio manager of Bankers Investment trust

Mike Kerley has been managing the Asia Pacific, ex Japan and China, part of the global trust since 2006

Kerley has been managing the Asia Pacific, ex Japan and China, part of the global trust since 2006. However, he will now support the current portfolio manager, Alex Crooke, across the entire trust.

Simon Miller, chair of the trust, said in its half year report that this appointment was part of a process to capitalise on opportunities to "tighten up the way in which the company operates, communicates and attracts new investors".

Miller was appointed chair in February 2022 after Sue Inglis stepped down. He said the change has allowed the board to "reflect on the operation of the company".

Crooke, co-head of equities - EMEA and Asia Pacific, has been managing the trust exclusively since 2003. Effective 24 June, Kerley will be involved in asset allocation decisions, provide additional input and expertise during the investment process, and help manage the other managers.

Kerley also co-manages the Henderson Far East Income trust, a role that he will continue to hold.

The trust is trading on a 7.8% discount, according to Morningstar figures, and it's share price is down 14.9% in one year, compared to the Global AIC sector, which is down 29%.