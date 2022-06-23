iM Global Partner launches global equity fund with Scharf

Same approach as Global Opportunity fund

iMGP Global Concentrated Equity fund
iM Global Partner has launched a concentrated global equity fund with Partner Scharf investments.

The iMGP Global Concentrated Equity fund is value-focused fund adopting a fundamental, bottom-up approach and consists of a portfolio of around 30 stocks. It is managed by partner firm Scharf Investments, of which iM Global Partner owns a 40% stake.

The strategy was first launched in the US in 2014 as the Scharf Global Opportunity Fund (WRLDX). It currently sits in the top 10% of the 40-act Global Large Stock Value sector.

WRLDX returned -11.1% over one year and 9.6% over three years, placing it in the third and first quartile rank, respectively, of the Morningstar Global Value TME NR USD.

iM Global Partners rebrands Luxembourg-based Oyster fund range

The new fund will adopt the same investment approach. Jamie Hammond, UK CEO and head of international distribution at iM Global Partner, said: "2022 has seen a bit of a rotation from growth to value and we are getting a lot of demand for value-oriented investments, particularly in the global space.

Concentrated portfolios are also of strong interest to clients looking for an active approach to global equities and, combined with compelling capture ratios in both up and down markets, the strategy should be attractive to clients."

Philippe Uzan, deputy CEO, CIO global asset management at the firm, added: "We believe the fund's approach, which combines both value and quality, is particularly adapted to a late cycle market environment."

Georgie Lee

Trustpilot