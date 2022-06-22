Schroders Capital hires new fund manager to lead real estate impact strategies

Chris Santer has over 25 years’ experience across commercial, residential and impact real estate investing

Santer will be responsible for selecting impact investments that seek to address social inequality and focus on town centres, homes and workplaces that are in areas defined as deprived by the UK government.

He will also lead the effort to expand the firm's proprietary impact investment framework, developed in collaboration with impact investing pioneer BlueOrchard, to deliver similar investments in continental Europe.

"Chris's extensive real estate experience, with a strong focus on the healthcare sector, complements our current real estate investment capabilities and will provide clients with access to a broad range of impact investment opportunities," said Nick Montgomery, head of UK investment at the firm.

Schroders Capital taps Federated Hermes for new head of private credit solutions role

Santer has over 25 years' experience across commercial, residential and impact real estate investing. Most recently, he served as CIO at Primary Health Properties.

Prior to this, Santer held various roles on pan-European and UK-only real estate funds at PGIM and MGPA. He is also non-executive director of Impact Healthcare REIT.

"I am delighted to be joining Schroders Capital at a pivotal time in the evolution of sustainability in real estate," said Santer.

"The variation in prosperity across the UK, and an increasing focus on place-based impact investing, creates an exciting opportunity to contribute to finding solutions to these challenges."