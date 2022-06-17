HSBC AM creates new unit for $58bn alternatives business

Headed by Borja Azpilicueta

clock • 1 min read
Capital Solutions Group (CSG) will within pre-existing alternatives business
Image:

Capital Solutions Group (CSG) will within pre-existing alternatives business

HSBC Asset Management has carved out a new unit within its alternatives business, offering access to a range of private asset solutions.

Capital Solutions Group will raise funds and create bespoke offerings in private and sustainable assets for both institutional and wealth clients. 

The CSG will be headed by Borja Azpilicueta, who will move to HSBC AM later this year and report to Joanna Munro, CEO of HSBC Alternatives, and join the HSBC Alternatives management committee.

Prior to this, Azpilicueta was the global head of HSBC Global Banking's Private Capital Group.

Munro said "The creation of CSG demonstrates the strength and collaboration across HSBC's business lines to serve our global clients by connecting borrowers and investors".

HSBC AM creates head of alternative solutions role

CSG will collaborate with the existing investment capabilities of indirect alternatives, private credit, venture capital and real assets, to develop and scale solutions for both issuer and investor clients.

The move comes as the firm continues to bolster its alternative investment capabilities. In March 2022, it created a new listed infrastructure equity team and launched its first global listed infrastructure equity fund. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Caledonia to put boutique asset manager 7IM up for sale this year - reports

Morningstar: All asset classes record outflows for first time since 2019

More on People moves

Andy Bell will remain on the board as a non-executive deputy chair
People moves

AJ Bell's Andy Bell to step down in October

Succeeded by Michael Summersgill

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 June 2022 • 1 min read
The move represents CBAM's intention to expand its regional presence in the South East of England.
People moves

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

Opens new Chichester office

Valeria Martinez
clock 15 June 2022 • 1 min read
Abbott founded and built Carillon Tower Advisors, a global multi-boutique asset management company.
People moves

Matthews Asia finds next CEO in multi-boutique founder

Cooper Abbott appointed

Valeria Martinez
clock 15 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

16 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Tilney Smith & Williamson rebrands to Evelyn Partners

14 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

15 June 2022 • 1 min read
04

SEC investigating Goldman Sachs AM over ESG claims

13 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

Foresight acquires Downing's technology ventures division

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

US senator suggests Stuart Kirk suspension early indicator of 2008-style financial crisis

14 June 2022 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot