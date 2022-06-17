HSBC AM creates new unit for $58bn alternatives business

Capital Solutions Group will raise funds and create bespoke offerings in private and sustainable assets for both institutional and wealth clients.

The CSG will be headed by Borja Azpilicueta, who will move to HSBC AM later this year and report to Joanna Munro, CEO of HSBC Alternatives, and join the HSBC Alternatives management committee.

Prior to this, Azpilicueta was the global head of HSBC Global Banking's Private Capital Group.

Munro said "The creation of CSG demonstrates the strength and collaboration across HSBC's business lines to serve our global clients by connecting borrowers and investors".

HSBC AM creates head of alternative solutions role

CSG will collaborate with the existing investment capabilities of indirect alternatives, private credit, venture capital and real assets, to develop and scale solutions for both issuer and investor clients.

The move comes as the firm continues to bolster its alternative investment capabilities. In March 2022, it created a new listed infrastructure equity team and launched its first global listed infrastructure equity fund.