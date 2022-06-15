UBS Asset Management appoints head of infrastructure equity

Andrew Morris joins in new role

Andrew Morris, UBS Asset Management
Andrew Morris, UBS Asset Management

UBS Asset Management has appointed Andrew Morris to the newly created role of head of infrastructure equity within its Real Estate and Private Markets (REPM) group.

In the new role, Morris will be responsible for developing and increasing the presence and global investment opportunities for the REPM's $5.2bn infrastructure platform.

Morris joins the firm from Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) Investments, where he served as managing director of infrastructure, real assets and managed an equity portfolio of $38bn.

Matthews Asia finds next CEO in multi-boutique founder

Prior to CPP Investments, he held the role of director of alternatives and real assets at Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management. Morris has also worked for John Laing, RSM Robson Rhodes and Diageo.

At UBS Asset Management, Morris will be based in London and will report to UBS Asset Management's head of infrastructure, Tommaso Albanese.

Albanese commented on the hire: "Andrew's appointment is another important step in our infrastructure investment and growth strategy, particularly as we have focused our activities into exciting sustainable themes while taking advantage of long-term trends."

