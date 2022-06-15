Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

The move represents CBAM's intention to expand its regional presence in the South East of England.

Joining the firm's new Chichester office from Sanlam, James Nield has been appointed as managing director, Robert Clough and Tim Harman as investment directors and Joe Boxall as investment manager.

Based in London, Simon Heathcoat Amory will also join CBAM as investment director after over 16 years at Rathbone.

The move represents the firm's intention to expand its regional presence in the South East of England, as well as its commitment to growing its offering to private clients, charities, trusts and companies.

Matthews Asia finds next CEO in multi-boutique founder

"We continue to see demand for local, experienced and reliable investment managers. James, Robert, Tim, Simon and Joe bring huge experience and expertise to the company," said Giles Marshall, head of bespoke at CBAM.

"Already well established in the region, they will be able to provide a high quality service to our clients across the South East of England. CBAM is dedicated to expanding its regional presence, and this will remain a strategic priority over the coming years."