Matthews Asia finds next CEO in multi-boutique founder

Cooper Abbott appointed

clock • 1 min read
Abbott founded and built Carillon Tower Advisors, a global multi-boutique asset management company.
Image:

Abbott founded and built Carillon Tower Advisors, a global multi-boutique asset management company.

Matthews Asia has appointed multi-boutique chairman Cooper Abbott to succeed William Hackett as CEO once he retires at the end of June.

Abbott brings to the San Francisco-based firm more than two decades of senior investment management experience spanning both public and private markets, as well as institutional and wealth channels.

Most recently, Abbott served as president and chairman at Carillon Tower Advisors where he founded and built a global multi-boutique asset management company providing equity, fixed income and multi-asset class solutions to a range of institutional and retail investors.

AXA IM hires Lloyds of London credit portfolio manager

"I am delighted to join Matthews Asia and honoured to serve as the firm's next CEO. I have long admired its unique value proposition, with deep investment expertise in the emerging markets, strong fundamental research capabilities and commitment to delivering outstanding client service," Abbott said. 

Chris Carey, chair of the board of directors, said: "Following a thorough search to identify a successor, the board believes Cooper's deep knowledge of the investment management industry together with his proven strategic and operational leadership experience will drive further innovation and growth at the firm."

Hackett spent over 15 years at Matthews Asia, of which 13 years have been as CEO. He will continue to serve as an advisor to the firm Asia during the transition period in order to assist in the transfer of responsibilities.

"The board would also like to thank William Hackett for the substantial achievements he has made during his 13 years leading the firm and we wish him well in his retirement," Carey added.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: A paradigm shift for US equities

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

More on People moves

The move represents CBAM's intention to expand its regional presence in the South East of England.
People moves

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

Opens new Chichester office

Valeria Martinez
clock 15 June 2022 • 1 min read
Powell joins from JM Finn, where he has been business development manager for the last three years.
People moves

EQ Investors appoints head of sales for DFM business

Luke Powell joins from JM Finn

Valeria Martinez
clock 10 June 2022 • 1 min read
The sustainability heads will be responsible for delivering BlackRock’s full spectrum of sustainable products and services.
People moves

Blackrock strengthens sustainability EMEA team with senior appointments

New local heads overseen by Ewa Jackson

Valeria Martinez
clock 10 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Credit Suisse faces potential takeover from State Street - reports

09 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Tilney Smith & Williamson rebrands to Evelyn Partners

14 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Foresight acquires Downing's technology ventures division

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

SEC investigating Goldman Sachs AM over ESG claims

13 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

UK economy experiences shock contraction in April

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

US senator suggests Stuart Kirk suspension early indicator of 2008-style financial crisis

14 June 2022 • 2 min read
15 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

IW/Clarity AI Webinar: How aligned are asset managers with ESG regulatory requirements?

Register now
Trustpilot