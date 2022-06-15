Matthews Asia finds next CEO in multi-boutique founder

Abbott brings to the San Francisco-based firm more than two decades of senior investment management experience spanning both public and private markets, as well as institutional and wealth channels.

Most recently, Abbott served as president and chairman at Carillon Tower Advisors where he founded and built a global multi-boutique asset management company providing equity, fixed income and multi-asset class solutions to a range of institutional and retail investors.

"I am delighted to join Matthews Asia and honoured to serve as the firm's next CEO. I have long admired its unique value proposition, with deep investment expertise in the emerging markets, strong fundamental research capabilities and commitment to delivering outstanding client service," Abbott said.

Chris Carey, chair of the board of directors, said: "Following a thorough search to identify a successor, the board believes Cooper's deep knowledge of the investment management industry together with his proven strategic and operational leadership experience will drive further innovation and growth at the firm."

Hackett spent over 15 years at Matthews Asia, of which 13 years have been as CEO. He will continue to serve as an advisor to the firm Asia during the transition period in order to assist in the transfer of responsibilities.

"The board would also like to thank William Hackett for the substantial achievements he has made during his 13 years leading the firm and we wish him well in his retirement," Carey added.