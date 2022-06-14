Short selling could cut up to $140bn of investment from heavily polluting firms

The association argued that shorting high-emitting public companies could hedge against the portfolio risks associated with the climate transition.

In a report published yesterday (14 June), the MFA said short-selling has the potential to reduce capital investment in the most emissions-heavy publicly traded companies by 3 to 8%.

This equates to 19% of the total capital ($755bn) invested in green energy sources in 2021, spanning renewable energy, energy storage, electrified transport, electrified heat, nuclear, hydrogen and sustainable materials.

The association, which represents the alternative asset management industry, argued that shorting high-emitting public companies could hedge against the portfolio risks associated with the climate transition and incentivise corporate management to take more sustainable approaches.

"The alternative asset management industry can play an important role in helping achieve ESG goals," said MFA president and CEO Bryan Corbett.

"Short selling is an essential component of healthy functioning capital markets, promoting price discovery and uncovering corporate fraud. Our report provides quantitative evidence that short selling can be an important tool to incentivize corporations to take ESG into consideration."

The paper, produced alongside Copenhagen Economics, emphasised that asset managers should not be penalised for holding short positions in green portfolios, adding that doing so "risks hindering the green transition".

Short positions of high-emissions companies should be counted separately or netted from the long positions when evaluating the ESG risk of a portfolio the association noted, in order for short selling to achieve its "full potential" as an ESG tool.