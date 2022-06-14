US investors remain pessimistic as focus tightens on Federal Reserve

The S&P Global Investment Manager index, released today (14 June), found that while risk appetite and expected equity returns remain low, they have both slightly improved from their low points in March and April, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The survey found that central bank policy, the political environment and macro-economic environment were the most negative factors, while the only pillar of support for the market was shareholder returns.

"Both the US and global macroeconomic environments are viewed as exerting increased downward forces in equities, to degrees not seen since IMI data were first collected in October 2020. The drag from fiscal policy has likewise risen to the second highest yet recorded," the survey said.

Views on the global supply chain crisis also continue to worsen, with investors more pessimistic than three months ago on supply chain issues easing before the end of the year, meaning more supply chain difficulties are expect in the first half of 2023.

Employment increases but annual wage growth sees biggest fall in a decade

When investors were asked about sectors, consumer discretionary remains the most negative option for the fourth month in a row, while sentiment for real estate fell to a new low and tech stocks failed to improve.

With the Fed's upcoming interest rate decision, commentators have begun to speculate that the central bank will raise interest rates by 0.75%, the biggest hike since 1994.

"The most commonly held view is that the Fed's policy stance is broadly correct - which is a marked improvement on late last year, when the most widely held view was one of the Fed underestimating inflation," said the report.

"However, one-in-six investors still see the FOMC as behind the curve on inflation, and a further one-in-three think the Fed will have to take a more aggressive stance, which means the current stance is still seen as too dovish by almost half of all investors surveyed."

Investors brace for slower global growth as European recession expectations grow

Commenting on the survey, Chris Williamson, executive director at S&P Global Market Intelligence and report author, said: "US equity investors remain risk averse and are anticipating a further fall in the market in June, citing headwinds of geopolitical uncertainty linked to the Ukraine war alongside a worsening supply chain picture arising from China's lockdowns and, most importantly, the Fed's increasingly hawkish interest rate stance.

"Around half of all survey respondents see the Fed as either having to do more than currently signalled to tame inflation or see inflation as increasingly getting out of the Fed's control. Hence, we are now seeing the macroeconomy - both at home in the US and globally - exerting the biggest drag on equites yet recorded by the survey.

"One ray of light is that lower valuations have helped moderate the overall degree of risk aversion to the lowest since February, suggesting that more investors are considering opportunities to buy the dip."