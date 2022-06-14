Sustainable Investment Festival 2022: Date change

SIF 2022 will now be held on Monday 11 July - Tuesday 12 July 2022 at The Brewery on Chiswell Street in London.

Commenting on the change of date, Incisive Media managing director for financial services and sustainability Kevin Sinclair said: "While I'm sure that the date change will be frustrating, we are committed to ensuring all our delegates, speakers and sponsors can enjoy SIF 2022, but the strikes present too much of a logistical challenge for many."

He added: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you but really hope that you can change your diary to accommodate the new dates and join this renowned flagship event."

This year's SIF follows on from the success of last year's inaugural digital event and is the only event that brings pensions professionals together with fund selectors and financial advisers to help them better integrate ESG into scheme portfolios and provide solutions for those who want to make a positive impact on society and the planet.

Registrations will automatically be transferred over to the new dates - should you be unable to make the new dates of have any queries, please contact our team.

Should you not currently be registered to attend the conference and would like to do so, please register here.

For further information and to view the full agenda, visit: sustainableinvestmentfestival.co.uk