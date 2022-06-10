EQ Investors appoints head of sales for DFM business

Powell joins from JM Finn, where he has been business development manager for the last three years.

Powell will oversee new business development for the discretionary channel in the UK and offshore, as well as running the DFM business development team.

He joins from JM Finn, where he has been business development manager for the last three years and will report to Sophie Kennedy, joint-CEO. Prior to JM Finn, he worked at Legal & General Investment Management and James Hay.

"I'm excited to be joining the EQ team during such a high-growth period as it looks to expand its relationships with advisers across the country. The firm has developed a unique sustainable DFM proposition for advisers and I look forward to promoting this moving forwards," Powell said.

Sophie Kennedy, joint-CEO at EQ, added: "We are seeing strong demand for our sustainable DFM proposition from advisers in the UK and further afield."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome someone with Luke's calibre, extensive knowledge, and established relationships into our DFM team."