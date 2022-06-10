Blackrock strengthens sustainability EMEA team with senior appointments

New local heads overseen by Ewa Jackson

The sustainability heads will be responsible for delivering BlackRock’s full spectrum of sustainable products and services.
Blackrock has strengthened its sustainability EMEA team with several new senior appointments in its newly-created clients solutions pillar.

Stéphane Lapiquonne, the firm's head of sustainability EMEA, said in an internal communication that Ewa Jackson, who heads up sustainable client solutions for EMEA, has been given a wider remit.

 As part of her role Jackson will be collaborating closely with client businesses and marketing and oversee a new team of local heads of sustainability who work closely with country teams to deliver on market-specific, commercial priorities. 

Joining Jackson's team is Charlotte Månsson, who becomes head of sustainability for the Nordic region, based in Copenhagen, and David Hickey, who joins the firm as head of sustainability for the UK, based in Edinburgh. 

In addition, Julie Ansidei, who joined the firm in March as head of EMEA external engagement, will also act as head of sustainability for France. Later this year, the firm hopes to also announce heads of sustainability for both Germany and the Netherlands.

Alongside delivering Blackrock's full spectrum of sustainable products and services, the sustainability heads will also focus on building the firm's presence in local markets, including representing the platform and its capabilities with clients, industry and other key stakeholders. 

"Accounting for over 60% of BlackRock's sustainable flows in 2021 and 20201, EMEA has been at the forefront of BlackRock's sustainability journey over the past several years," said Lapiquonne.

"UK and European policymakers, asset allocators and other stakeholders have been leading their counterparts globally in shaping the future of sustainable investing. For many of our clients in the region, sustainability is a core component of their investment strategy to manage risk and generate returns for their beneficiaries."

Månsson was previously senior vice president and head of ESG product strategy and commercialisation at Sustainalytics, where she led a global team focused on ESG integration and solutions, market trends and regulation.

Hickey comes to BlackRock from Lothian Pension Fund, where he oversaw all of the fund's responsible investing activities and led engagement with key players in the UK responsible investing ecosystem.

