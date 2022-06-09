iShares: Inflows to fixed income ETPs reach highest level since April 2021

Rates ETPs hit a monthly record in May ($26bn), continuing the month-on-month surge that began in February.

While commodities saw the first outflow month this year ($5.bn), monthly allocations to global equity ETPs recovered in May, gathering $54.3bn, up from April's $6.4bn. Inflows were led by equity ETPs, but buying is still far below the Q1 monthly average.

The inflows into US equity ETPs last month suggest that ‘normal' buying has resumed, the report stated, given that the $48.8bn allocated in May was in line with average monthly allocations in the first quarter of the year.

Within credit, rates ETPs hit a monthly record in May ($26bn), continuing the month-on-month surge that began in February and surpassing the previous high of $18.5bn set in December 2018.

After four months of outflows, high yield credit finally caught a bid, with the spotlight remaining on US high yield. Demand for investment-grade ETPs remained strong, rising to $4bn in May from $1.3bn in April, while emerging debt had its fourth consecutive month of outflows.

Defensive sentiment remained the driving force behind sector and factor allocations in May. Sector ETPs registered their first outflow month since August 2019 with $8.9bn out, ending an impressive 32-month streak of consecutive inflows. Selling was once again led by cyclical sectors, such as financials and energy.

Last month's defensive theme also played out in factor flows, with low volatility ETPs gaining $3.6bn, the fourth largest monthly allocation on record. Quality also benefited, with investors adding $1.8bn in May.

In May, the declining trend in sustainable ETP flows continued, with net inflows of $569m, down from $4.7bn in April. Outflows of $2bn from US-listed exposures, as well as a slowing of inflows into European ETPS ($2.4bn), contributed to the lower levels.