Schroders Capital taps Federated Hermes for new head of private credit solutions role

Mark Bruen joins as client demand grows

Mark Bruen
Mark Bruen

Schroders Capital has appointed the former Federated Hermes executive Mark Bruen as head of private credit solutions in a newly created role.

As client demand for multi-private asset investments continues to grow, Bruen will focus on delivering income oriented solutions. Based in London, he will report into David Seex, the firm's current head of private asset solutions.

Commenting on Bruen's appointment, Seex said that the hire demonstrated the growth of the business and the demand Schroders is seeing amongst its clients for solutions in this space. 

He added: "Mark brings deep multi-asset class investment knowledge across both public and private credit markets, as well as strong structuring expertise."

Amundi hires new deputy head of ETF sales

Bruen spent over nine years at Federated Hermes, most recently as their head of fixed income solutions, where he was responsible for the development of bespoke investment solutions spanning the firm's public, private and sustainable fixed income capabilities, as well as its multi-asset credit offering. 

He also worked at Blackrock for five years, where he was head of EMEA iShares strategy, having started his career at Accenture as a senior consultant. 

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
