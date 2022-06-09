SEC chairman Gary Gensler unveils plans to revamp US stock market rules

'We can do better for retail investors’

Gensler stressed that the plans were still in early stages and that the agency would listen to concerns.
The Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler has hinted at a set of substantial changes to the rules that govern the “uneven” US stock market in an effort to level the playing field for retail investors.

Speaking at a conference hosted by investment bank Piper Sandler on Wednesday, he said he had ordered SEC staff to review a number of substantial reforms, including the possibility of the introduction of an auction process to boost competition between services for retail investors.

"Right now, there is not a level playing field among different parts of the market: wholesalers, dark pools, and lit exchanges," said Gensler.

"It is not clear, given the current market segmentation, concentration, and lack of a level playing field, that our current national market system is as fair and competitive as possible for investors. I think we can do better here for retail investors." 

New SEC rules would see broker dealers and market centres disclose more data around order execution quality to benefit investors, including monthly summary of price improvement and other statistics.

SEC unveils new ESG fund disclosure and naming requirements

The new changes would also mandate that market makers disclose more data around payment for order flow fees, and the timing of trades.

Gensler repeatedly stressed the plans were still in early stages and that the agency would listen to concerns. For his proposed reforms to take effect, they would require two votes from the agency's commissioners. 

Speaking about cryptocurrency regulation, he said that the vast majority of cryptocurrencies are securities whose issuers violate federal securities laws and encouraged crypto exchanges to work with the SEC.

"Work with us, come in, because otherwise you have got securities floating on your platforms and you are right now operating outside of the law," he said. 

"We have a robust examination and enforcement unit, it is half of our staff at the SEC… Some of the traditional incumbent exchanges that are not yet there, they are working with us, so the crypto exchanges that are potentially operating outside of the law, it would be better to work with us too." 

 

