Verisk Maplecroft: Bond funds are investing in sovereigns with worse ESG ratings than Russia

The research, released today (9 June), assess issuers across nine areas of ESG risk: four on environmental risks, three on social risks and two on governance risk.

The study identified hard currency issuers, including Turkey and Egypt, who are "still heavily traded," score worse than Russia on these metrics.

Verisk Maplecroft said human and labour rights violations were "standout weaknesses" for Ankara and Cairo and added that Turkey had "persistent political risks" and corruption had spread throughout the country.

"Geopolitical shifts suggest that the previous assumption that all EMs in a portfolio can be gradually prodded into alignment with the values of ESG investors no longer holds," commented the firm's head of markets, James Lockhart Smith. "This, taken in combination with new regulations in Europe (and soon in the US) demanding that funds do ‘what they say on the tin', means that something's got to give, sooner or later."

The research also highlighted that some "portfolio stalwarts" such as China, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, "merit fresh scrutiny" as they do not perform much better than Russia.

"Investors' willingness to step away from Russia, where their hand was forced by sanctions anyway, contrasts with their ongoing involvement in China," said Eileen Gavin, principal markets analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

"China's complex and often problematic ESG situation is first and foremost an issue for Western corporates and their investors, but sovereign bonds and state-backed entities have also been a source of scarce high yield in recent years and remain a fixture of portfolios