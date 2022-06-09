Verisk Maplecroft: Bond funds are investing in sovereigns with worse ESG ratings than Russia

Nine areas of ESG risk

clock • 1 min read
Verisk Maplecroft identified 15 sovereigns with a worse ESG score than Russia
Image:

Verisk Maplecroft identified 15 sovereigns with a worse ESG score than Russia

A report from research firm Verisk Maplecroft has found 15 sovereigns that are typically found in bond funds have a worse ESG profile than Russia.

The research, released today (9 June), assess issuers across nine areas of ESG risk: four on environmental risks, three on social risks and two on governance risk.

The study identified hard currency issuers, including Turkey and Egypt, who are "still heavily traded," score worse than Russia on these metrics.

Verisk Maplecroft said human and labour rights violations were "standout weaknesses" for Ankara and Cairo and added that Turkey had "persistent political risks" and corruption had spread throughout the country.

"Geopolitical shifts suggest that the previous assumption that all EMs in a portfolio can be gradually prodded into alignment with the values of ESG investors no longer holds," commented the firm's head of markets, James Lockhart Smith. "This, taken in combination with new regulations in Europe (and soon in the US) demanding that funds do ‘what they say on the tin', means that something's got to give, sooner or later."

The research also highlighted that some "portfolio stalwarts" such as China, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, "merit fresh scrutiny" as they do not perform much better than Russia.  

"Investors' willingness to step away from Russia, where their hand was forced by sanctions anyway, contrasts with their ongoing involvement in China," said Eileen Gavin, principal markets analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

"China's complex and often problematic ESG situation is first and foremost an issue for Western corporates and their investors, but sovereign bonds and state-backed entities have also been a source of scarce high yield in recent years and remain a fixture of portfolios

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Revealed: Investment trusts using borrowing to buy market lows

Nedgroup: Volatility is unearthing opportunity in emerging markets

More on ESG

Paras Anand of Artemis Investment Management
ESG

Russia, rising interest rates and backlash: Can ESG survive?

Some criticisms are deserved

Paras Anand
clock 08 June 2022 • 5 min read
Daniel Bowie-MacDonald, investment specialist, abrdn
ESG

World Ocean Day: The seventh-largest economy you've never heard of

Becoming ocean literate

Daniel Bowie-MacDonald
clock 08 June 2022 • 4 min read
The roadmap sets out how to overcome barriers to private investment in UK biodiversity and nature
ESG

New roadmap targets private investment to fill £5.6bn nature recovery financing gap

£5.6bn shortfall

Melanie Boulton
clock 07 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Pictet AM warns of recession within two years and backs web3.0

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: Navigating a Challenging Environment for Growth Stocks

06 June 2022 • 3 min read
03

Industry Voice: PIMCO Asset Allocation Outlook

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

Vanguard expands 'LifeStrategy' brand into model portfolios

06 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

Link Fund Solutions sued again over Woodford collapse

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
06

World Bank: 'Considerable' risk of stagflation

08 June 2022 • 1 min read
09 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus - June 2022

Register now
Trustpilot