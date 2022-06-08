Amundi hires new deputy head of ETF sales

Amundi hires internally for new ETF deputy head

Hermann Pfeifer of Amundi Asset Management
Hermann Pfeifer of Amundi Asset Management

Amundi Asset Management has hired Hermann Pfeifer as deputy global head of sales for ETF, indexing and smart beta, effective from 1 July this year.

Pfeifer has worked at Amundi since 2016, heading up the Frankfurt office as head of sales for distribution, wealth and retail segments, as well as the aforementioned sections for parts of Europe.

In his new role, Pfeifer will be based in Paris, reporting to Gaëtan Delculée, the global head of sales for ETF, indexing and smart beta.

Amundi converts two ETFs into Article 8 funds

The passive investment space has been a growing part of Amundi's business, developing its smart beta solutions, which have been created to address what Amundi says are two of the main limits "concerning traditional market capitalisation weighted indices". First, that the indices do not "adequately capture rewarded risk premia" and second, that risk tends to be concentrated in few stocks or sectors.

The smart beta products aim to address these issues within passive investing and provide "risk-efficient solutions and factor investing".

Prior to joining Amundi, Pfeifer was head of Lyxor ETF and worked at Deutsche Bank for several years.

 

