UK retailers take a hit as sales decline in May amid cost-of-living crunch

In-store and online sales fell

Total retail sales decreased by 1.1% compared to the same month last year.
UK retailers continue to feel the pressures of the cost-of-living crunch as inflation weighs on consumer spending.

In-store and online sales fell for the second month in a row last May, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said on Tuesday. 

According to the latest monthly BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor, total retail sales decreased by 1.1% compared to the same month last year. This was a sharper decline than in April, when figures saw a fall of 0.3% compared to April 2021.

Retail sales fall as consumer confidence tumbles to 2008 lows

Non-food purchases related to the home, such as furniture, home appliances and computing, suffered the biggest falls in spending in May. Online, although still significantly higher than before the pandemic, has now experienced a double-digit decline over the last three months.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said that it is now clear "the post-pandemic spending bubble has burst", with retailers facing tougher trading conditions, falling consumer confidence and soaring inflation. 

"Supply chain issues including rising commodity and transport costs, a tight labour market and higher energy bills are forcing retailers to increase their prices, contributing to wider inflation," she said.

"Profits may be squeezed further, as retailers make significant investments in their own operations and supply chains to mitigate against future price rises for consumers."

Sales of clothing, footwear and accessories sales were strong in May with the summer holidays approaching, the data showed. Over the four-day Jubilee bank holiday weekend, total UK footfall increased by 6.9%, compared with the average for May 2022. 

Short sellers bet against UK retail stocks amid income squeeze

"Retailers will be hoping that a post-Jubilee and summer feel-good factor begins to improve confidence amongst some shoppers - as presently overall confidence levels are lower than sales may suggest," said KPMG UK head of retail Paul Martin. 

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said that the outlook for consumer confidence remains "bleak", with inflation predicted to hit double digits and the revision of the energy price cap in autumn expected to add an extra £800m a year onto the typical energy bill.

Last month, analysis by GraniteShares on the most shorted UK companies found that retailers have been the most targeted by short sellers as inflation and the cost-of-living crisis continues to hamper consumer demand. 

