AllianceBernstein taps WisdomTree for global head of ETF capital markets

Newly created role for Anita Rausch

clock • 1 min read
Rausch has more than 25 years of industry experience and ETF expertise.
Image:

Rausch has more than 25 years of industry experience and ETF expertise.

AllianceBernstein has hired former WisdomTree head of capital markets Anita Rausch as global head of ETF capital markets in a newly created role.

Based in New York, Rausch will be joining the firm's ETF senior leadership team, which will help shape the program's global strategy while leading the firm's day-to-day ETF capital markets function. 

M&G to boost global public debt platform with expansion into Asia Pacific

"We are thrilled to welcome Anita to AllianceBernstein. Anita is a well-known and highly-respected industry veteran with extensive ETF and capital markets knowledge and experience," said AB global head of ETFs Noel Archard. 

"As we build AB's global ETF team, Anita represents the calibre of talent we are adding - not only to our ETF team - but to the firm. The addition of Anita signifies AB's continued commitment to prioritising our ETF strategy and the important and critical role it plays in our client experience."

Rausch has more than 25 years of industry experience and ETF expertise. Prior to joining AB, she spent nearly a decade at WisdomTree as the head of capital markets. She also previously held ETF executive director roles at JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

M&G to boost global public debt platform with expansion into Asia Pacific

Bank of England to bailout 'systemically important' stablecoins in case of collapse

More on People moves

Low will join M&G on 25 July after 15 years at Eastspring Investments
People moves

M&G to boost global public debt platform with expansion into Asia Pacific

Head of fixed income in APAC appointed

Valeria Martinez
clock 06 June 2022 • 2 min read
In his new role, Zingg will be responsible for Vanguard's European multi-asset product range and its further development
People moves

Vanguard appoints new head of multi-asset solutions in Europe

Newlycreated role

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock 01 June 2022 • 1 min read
Simon White has left BlackRock
People moves

BlackRock's co-head of investment trusts Simon White leaves firm

Melissa Gallagher assumes role

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 01 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

DWS and Deutsche Bank raided by police following whistleblower claims of greenwashing

31 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

DWS chief resigns in wake of greenwashing raid

01 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Franklin Templeton buys BNY Mellon subsidiary Alcentra

31 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

Bank of England to bailout 'systemically important' stablecoins in case of collapse

01 June 2022 • 1 min read
05

BlackRock's co-head of investment trusts Simon White leaves firm

01 June 2022 • 1 min read
06

LGBT Great launches Top 100 Gamechangers 2022

31 May 2022 • 2 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot