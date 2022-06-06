AllianceBernstein taps WisdomTree for global head of ETF capital markets

Rausch has more than 25 years of industry experience and ETF expertise.

Based in New York, Rausch will be joining the firm's ETF senior leadership team, which will help shape the program's global strategy while leading the firm's day-to-day ETF capital markets function.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anita to AllianceBernstein. Anita is a well-known and highly-respected industry veteran with extensive ETF and capital markets knowledge and experience," said AB global head of ETFs Noel Archard.

"As we build AB's global ETF team, Anita represents the calibre of talent we are adding - not only to our ETF team - but to the firm. The addition of Anita signifies AB's continued commitment to prioritising our ETF strategy and the important and critical role it plays in our client experience."

Rausch has more than 25 years of industry experience and ETF expertise. Prior to joining AB, she spent nearly a decade at WisdomTree as the head of capital markets. She also previously held ETF executive director roles at JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.