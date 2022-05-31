Bond markets near the bottom with a recession already priced in

Finlayson, who runs two fixed income strategies at Aegon - the Aegon Strategic Bond and Aegon Strategic Global Bond funds - said that while major market risks still lingered "it is true of most sell offs that investors tend to overshoot when fear takes over, leaving good opportunities for asset managers to find bargains. A recession, if it comes, is already reflected in prices".

Recession has been a major topic for investors recently and debates on whether or not one will happen.

How fixed income managers are preparing for recession and more inflation

Finlayson said that, in terms of market pricing, investment grade and high yield had "reached or exceeded that of the peak hawkishness of the 2018 hiking cycle, to then price in a recession.

"Whether we experience a recession or not remains uncertain, although if one were to come it is already reflected in the price."

He added: "Of course, markets tend to overshoot both on the upside as well as on the downside. Further, if we assume a ‘normal' recessionary credit spread distribution, the tails this time around are much fatter due to the geopolitical situation."

The fixed income space has received a lot of attention recently on the back of a bucking US 10-year Treasury yield. Back in April the yield exceeded 3% for the first time since 2018, but this slipped by one basis point late last week 2.74%. The 30-year yield took an even bigger hit, falling by two basis points to 2.97%.

These shifts have caused a large amount of volatility in both the bond and equity markets, as the rising yield caused a sell-off among growth stocks in the latter.

Finlayson said that while he expected to see "elevated volatility" last until the end of this year his base case was that it would "slowly diminish from the highs seen in the first quarter of 2022".

Delving into his fixed income outlook, the manager said central banks' "words and actions" would "continue to be the dominant market driver".

He added that it is "unlikely to have seen the full repricing of government bond markets" and he "feels we are close to the end of that process".

"This, in turn, means that we are also unlikely to have seen the full impact on risk assets or credit spreads either."

One asset which "does not look bad" on a total return basis following "such a dismal start to the year" was corporate bonds, both investment grade and high yield.

"While they could both reprice wider (down) if the slowdown becomes more pronounced, the violent market repricing has opened-up more opportunities to capture alpha than we had at our disposal on 1st January," he said.

In response Finlayson has taken a "more balanced" position on the funds, removing the short bias in headline duration position and was now neutral with a bias to move longer.

"Tactical opportunities are very likely to arise either side of our positioning over the remainder of the year, and we now prefer to approach opportunities from a more balanced stance to manage both upside as well as downside risks at these higher levels," the manager said.

On the credit side, Finlayson's was similar, ergo, so was this allocation; "reasonably nimble", he said.

The manager said that credit spreads were offering "good value" medium-term, as "normalising for black swan events, corporate balance sheets and households are strong, cash-rich and liquid".

"However, the front end of the government bond markets has sold-off so much that it is now again both an asset class to at least be under consideration, and a potentially more powerful risk hedge," Finlayson said.

"This is not a directional call on the front-end rates markets, rather a quest to find the most cost-effective way to protect our tail risks", which was why he has added credit and interest risk "gradually" to the funds in Q2.