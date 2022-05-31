Schroders Capital Real Estate expands European business with new senior hire

Schroders Capital's new hire

Newly appointed Stephen Miles
Newly appointed Stephen Miles

Schroders Capital’s Real Estate team has appointed Stephen Miles as head of strategic capital partnerships for Europe, a newly curated role.

Miles will oversee the development of Schroders Capital's strategic relationships with its pre-existing and new real estate clients across Europe. He will advise on "potential clients solutions" across a range of global real estate products available in that Schroders Capital's platform.

The new head was previously the executive director at EMEA Capital Markets.

Schroders Capital Real Estate finds head of UK asset management at LaSalle investment arm

This new hire is the latest in a string of recent recruitments for Schroders' real estate faction, with Felix Meythaler joining from Warburg-HIH Invest as real estate specialist sales director and Altaira Gao coming in as associate director for real estate specialist sales for Asia.

Commenting on his new role, Miles said he was pleased to be joining the firm "at such an interesting time in the evolution of the real estate market".

He said in the post-pandemic environment Schroders Capital's "hospitality-focused approach to operational real estate is very important to capital providers".

Combined with he "deep bench of real estate expertise" he said the group was "well-placed to deliver attractive investment opportunities and sustainable solutions for clients as the world transitions to net zero".

Robin Hubbard, head of capital formation at Schroders Capital, said Miles will be a "great addition" to the team. "His recent focus on and knowledge of operational strategies, which is one of our key areas of strong expertise at Schroders Capital, will further strengthen our ability to advise our clients on suitable investment strategies in the current market circumstances."

