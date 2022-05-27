Home REIT and Gresham House Energy Storage raise funds in oversubscribed placings

Two trusts, Home REIT and Gresham House Energy Storage, announced “significantly oversubscribed” fundraisings this morning, 27 May.

Home REIT, which funds the creation of properties dedicated to accommodating homeless people in the UK, raised £263m, far beyond its target of £150m.

Despite the increase, investor demand outstripped the maximum placing, which was priced at 115 pence per share.

The trust said the proceeds will be deployed into a £300m acquisition pipeline.

Scottish Mortgage annual report: Reiterates confidence on Tesla but admits mistake on China

Lynne Fennah, chair of the trust commented the oversubscription was a "further endorsement of Home REIT's strategy, purpose and the compelling track record the team has built since inception just 18 months ago. 

"In that short time, we have created a portfolio offering over 8,500 beds to those who need them most and these new proceeds will enable us to continue our mission to provide critically needed housing, while scaling the company and delivering on behalf of our increased shareholder base."

The trust is trading on a 1.5% premium, according to Morningstar.

Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage, also experienced high demand for its new issue, raising £150m following a scaling back exercise.

Fidelity's Nicholls bets on Alibaba and ByteDance

John Leggate CBE, chair of the trust said the board decided not to increase the amount in order "maintain appropriate capital discipline with a view to protecting our level of dividend cover and the potential for future NAV growth whilst maintaining our growth trajectory".

The trust anticipates that the proceeds and drawings under the available debt facilities will fund the majority of the existing pipeline.

Ben Guest, fund manager of the trust said the money raised will see them reach "1,597MW in operating capacity in due course".

The fundraising takes the trust's market cap to over £800m, based on last night's closing share price. GRID is trading on a 12.8% premium, according to Morningstar.

 

