Artemis poaches Majedie's Adrian Brass for US fund

James Dudgeon also joins

James Baxter-Derrington
Artemis' Adrian Brass
Artemis' Adrian Brass

Adrian Brass and James Dudgeon have joined Artemis Investment Management, with the duo jumping ship after eight and six years respectively.

Lead and co-managers of the Majedie US Equity fund, Brass and Dudgeon will take on the same roles on the Artemis US Extended Alpha fund and contribute to idea generation across all US equity strategies at the firm.

They will be joined on the fund by Will Warren, who will remain lead manager of the Artemis US Absolute Return fund.

Brass and Dudgeon have left Majedie just two months following the completion of Liontrust's acquisition of the firm, which closed for £51.4m less than maximum price proposed owing to a share price fall in Liontrust.

Hasbro proves to be a good play for Majedie's Brass

The deal closed with £45.6m paid to Majedie, less than half the original £97m proposed.

Brass and Dudgeon will report to head of Artemis US equities Cormac Weldon, who remains lead manager on the Artemis US Select and US Smaller Companies funds.

Alongside Majedie US Equity, Brass was co-manager on the firm's Global Equity and Global Focus funds, launched in 2014.

He brings 23 years' investment experience to the role, including roles with Fidelity, Investec and Schroders.

Dudgeon brings over a decade of analyst experience, with previous roles at Fidelity.

Artemis CIO Paras Anand said: "Although focusing primarily on US Extended Alpha, Adrian and James will add to the strength of our highly respected US team. They will enhance what is already an outstanding capability in US equities; and will, I believe, bring significant value to our clients."

Liontrust to pay £51.4m less for Majedie as deal set to complete

Brass added: "We are pleased to be joining a firm of Artemis' overall reputation as active managers. Cormac and the team have a record that speaks for itself; and a reputation that is second to none. James and I are eager to add our own experience and complementary investment style, both to Extended Alpha and to the broader team."

Warren said: "In Adrian and James we are fortunate to have found like-minded investors with a similar style and approach. I look forward to working closely with them on the Extended Alpha fund as we continue to evolve and enhance our shorting process."

Liontrust confirmed that Brass and Dudgeon were on gardening leave, adding that Hong Yi Chen had become the fund's lead manager.

A spokesperson said: "The 14-strong Global Fundamental team continues to manage the Liontrust GF US Equity Fund according to the same investment process following the departure of Adrian and James.

"Hong Yi Chen, who has been part of the Global Fundamental team since 2010 and has been working on the GF US Equity Fund since launch in June 2014, has become the Fund's lead manager. Hong became a co-manager of the Liontrust GF US Equity Fund in January 2021."

James Baxter-Derrington
