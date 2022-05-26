Krane lists electric vehicle ETF on London Stock Exchange

KARS tracks the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles ESG Screened index, which is constructed through a basket identification process using Bloomberg Intelligence (BI), as well as research from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

KARS will hold globally listed companies involved in the entire EV and future mobility chain, including electric vehicle production, autonomous driving, shared mobility, lithium & copper production, lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing and electric infrastructure. KARS will also look to provide ‘pure exposure' to this area with less than 3% overlap to the MSCI ACWI global equity index.

"We are pleased to launch our flagship electric vehicle & future mobility ETF, KARS, for UCITS investors," said Xiaolin Chen, head of international at KraneShares. "KARS provides diversified geographic exposure to the world's electric vehicle leaders, including China, Europe, and the US respectively. We believe global electric vehicle adoption will be a multi-decade secular investment opportunity."

Look under the bonnet for electric vehicle investment opportunities

KARS has an Article 8 EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) product classification. This classification means that, in line with its index methodology, KARS invests in companies that promote environmental or social characteristics, or a combination of those characteristics, and that companies within its holdings follow good governance practices.

According to Krane, the adoption of future mobility technologies is occurring rapidly, with 54% of new car sales and 33% of the global car fleet projected to be electric by 2040. Also, the global electric vehicle market is projected to command $2.7trn of total investment before 2040.