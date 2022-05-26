FCA proposes single segment regime for listed companies

Seeks feedback

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Responses will be accepted until 28 July 2022.
Image:

Responses will be accepted until 28 July 2022.

The Financial Conduct Authority is seeking feedback on proposals for a single listing segment regime for equity shares of commercial companies, overhauling the current premium and standard model.

Currently, companies looking to list on UK markets have the option of filing either under the premium or standard segment, which the regulator suggested creates unnecessary complexity. It added the role of the standard listing is largely filled by the UK junior markets such as AIM and Aquis.

FCA confirms new listing rules including dual-class structure

As such, it has proposed a single segment regime, which would feature a single set of eligibility criteria with a mandatory and supplementary distinction.

All issuers of equity shares of commercial companies would have to meet the mandatory criteria, described as a "robust, minimum set of continuing obligations", with the option of adopting "additional obligations" in the supplementary category.

The additional obligations would be based on the existing obligations required of premium listed companies, while the mandatory obligations would be "set at such a level as to ensure an appropriate level of investor protection".

These proposals also seek to remove the current financial eligibility criteria of the premium listing segment, moving to a disclosure-based regime, allowing investors to decide based on the quality of the issuer.

Changes to FCA listing rules welcomed but government must 'address wrinkles'

Clare Cole, director of market oversight at the FCA, said: "The London market is trusted the world over by companies looking to raise capital and those wishing to invest in them.

"That trust is created by strong standards and a world-leading concentration of buyers, sellers and the advisers who support them.

"The rules for companies who want to list here have not changed since the 1980s. Now is a good time to have an open conversation to make sure our rules are fit for the future, so we have a more accessible, competitive and growing market that is attractive to a diverse range of companies."

Responses will be accepted until 28 July 2022.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

'Welcome and overdue' reform to the UK listing regime

Franklin Templeton: High barriers to entry compound 20% semiconductor price hike

More on Regulation

The standard listing “has never been popular”, according to Delphine Currie, partner at Reed Smith
Regulation

'Welcome and overdue' reform to the UK listing regime

Industry reaction

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 May 2022 • 2 min read
The US Securities and Exchange Commission
ESG

SEC unveils new ESG fund disclosure and naming requirements

Aims to prevent greenwashing

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 May 2022 • 2 min read
The recommendations come as the UK asset management sector looks to be more competitive in the wake of Brexit.
Companies

IIMI: Four key ways to improve UK asset management sector

Wake of Brexit

Melanie Boulton
clock 25 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 4 min read
02

HSBC suspends Stuart Kirk over climate change 'hyperbole' speech - reports

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

SEC fines BNY Mellon Investment Adviser $1.5m for greenwashing

24 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Biodiversity loss - The other systemic crisis

23 May 2022 • 6 min read
05

Allianz hit with $6bn fine over fund manager fraud

23 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry asks 'what sort of culture HSBC is breeding' in wake of Stuart Kirk suspension

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot