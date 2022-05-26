FCA proposes single segment regime for listed companies

Currently, companies looking to list on UK markets have the option of filing either under the premium or standard segment, which the regulator suggested creates unnecessary complexity. It added the role of the standard listing is largely filled by the UK junior markets such as AIM and Aquis.

FCA confirms new listing rules including dual-class structure

As such, it has proposed a single segment regime, which would feature a single set of eligibility criteria with a mandatory and supplementary distinction.

All issuers of equity shares of commercial companies would have to meet the mandatory criteria, described as a "robust, minimum set of continuing obligations", with the option of adopting "additional obligations" in the supplementary category.

The additional obligations would be based on the existing obligations required of premium listed companies, while the mandatory obligations would be "set at such a level as to ensure an appropriate level of investor protection".

These proposals also seek to remove the current financial eligibility criteria of the premium listing segment, moving to a disclosure-based regime, allowing investors to decide based on the quality of the issuer.

Clare Cole, director of market oversight at the FCA, said: "The London market is trusted the world over by companies looking to raise capital and those wishing to invest in them.

"That trust is created by strong standards and a world-leading concentration of buyers, sellers and the advisers who support them.

"The rules for companies who want to list here have not changed since the 1980s. Now is a good time to have an open conversation to make sure our rules are fit for the future, so we have a more accessible, competitive and growing market that is attractive to a diverse range of companies."

Responses will be accepted until 28 July 2022.